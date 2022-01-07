Spoiler Specials

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Allegra Frank and Sam Adams spoil the latest installment in the superhero franchise.

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Slate staffers Allegra Frank and Sam Adams spoil Spider-Man: No Way Home. Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is grappling with being identified as Spider-Man. This not only has consequences for him, but also his girlfriend, Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson, (Zendaya), and his best friend Edward “Ned” Leeds (Jacob Batalon) who are rejected from MIT. This inspires Peter to approach Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. But what happens when it all goes sideways?

You can read Allegra Frank and Sam Adams’s guide to the movie here.

Podcast production by Jasmine Ellis.

On Slate’s Spoiler Specials, Slate critics, such as Dana Stevens and Willa Paskin, discuss new movies and TV shows in spoiler-filled detail. We dissect twist endings, plot holes, and other secrets you won’t read in reviews.

  • Sam Adams is a Slate senior editor and the editor of Slate’s culture blog, Brow Beat.

  • Allegra Frank is a senior editor at Slate, covering music, video games, and the internet. She worked previously at Polygon and Vox.