Spoiler Specials

Freaky

Spoiling the new body-switching slasher film.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Sam Adams is joined by Slate’s new staff writer Karen Han to spoil Freaky, the body-switching slasher film. Think Friday the 13th meets Freaky Friday. Will high-school outcast Millie, played by Kathryn Newton, find her way back into her own body? Or will she be stuck in the body of a 6 foot 5 serial killer, played by Vince Vaughn, forever?

You can read Karen Han’s review here.

Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.

Email us at spoilers@slate.com.

Podcast production by Morgan Flannery.

About the Show

On Slate’s Spoiler Specials, Slate critics, such as Dana Stevens and Willa Paskin, discuss new movies and TV shows in spoiler-filled detail. We dissect twist endings, plot holes, and other secrets you won’t read in reviews.

WARNING: This podcast contains spoilers (duh).

All episodes

Hosts

  • Karen Han is a Slate staff writer. Her writing on film, TV, and culture has also appeared in the New York Times, Vulture, Vanity Fair, the Atlantic, and Vice.

  • Sam Adams is a Slate senior editor and the editor of Slate’s culture blog, Brow Beat.