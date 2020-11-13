Freaky
Spoiling the new body-switching slasher film.
Episode Notes
On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Sam Adams is joined by Slate’s new staff writer Karen Han to spoil Freaky, the body-switching slasher film. Think Friday the 13th meets Freaky Friday. Will high-school outcast Millie, played by Kathryn Newton, find her way back into her own body? Or will she be stuck in the body of a 6 foot 5 serial killer, played by Vince Vaughn, forever?
You can read Karen Han’s review here.
Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.
Podcast production by Morgan Flannery.