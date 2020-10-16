The Haunting of Bly Manor
Sam Adams and Laura Miller spoil Netflix’s follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House.
Episode Notes
An American governess (Victoria Pedretti) signs on to care for two orphaned children in a remote English mansion. But she finds the house is haunted by a malevolent presence, and the children may be as well. Sam Adams and Laura Miller break down Netflix’s follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House, which takes its inspiration from Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw and his other classic ghost stories.
You can read Laura Miller’s review here. Sam Adams explained the pivotal fifth episode, “The Altar of the Dead,” and ranked the series on Slate’s patented Scaredy Scale.
Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.
Email us at spoilers@slate.com.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.