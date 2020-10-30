Spoiler Specials

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dana Stevens and Sam Adams spoil the long awaited sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen’s 2006 film Borat.

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail.

This week, Slate’s Dana Stevens is joined by Slate’s Sam Adams to spoil Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, Sacha Baron Cohen’s long awaited sequel to Borat. Can Borat find his way through America to deliver a very special gift to Vice President Mike Pence? How will Borat navigate COVID-19 in a foreign country? Is Borat still funny in 2020, when nothing shocks us anymore?

Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.

