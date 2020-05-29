Spoiler Specials

The Lovebirds

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani’s murder mystery rom-com, in spoiler-filled detail.

View Transcript
On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Slate’s Sam Adams is joined by Willa Paskin and Rachelle Hampton to spoil The Lovebirds, a romantic comedy starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani. Leilani (Issa Rae) and Jibran (Kumail Nanjiani) are a couple on the brink of a break up when they find themselves caught up in a murder mystery.

You can read Sam Adam’s review here.

You can read Rachelle Hampton’s investigation into how ripped Kumail was during The Lovebirds here.

You can read Cornelia Channing’s milkshake investigation here.

Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.

Email us at spoilers@slate.com.

Podcast production by Rosemary Belson.

