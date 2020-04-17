On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Slate podcast producer Daniel Schroeder and Slate staff writer Rachelle Hampton discuss Netflix’s new reality dating show: Too Hot to Handle. Ten attractive contestants are thrown together on an island to compete over a $100,000 prize. To win the money, they need to form bonds that are more than skin deep. The catch is they can’t have any sexual contact - even with themselves - for the remainder of “the retreat.” For every sexual encounter, the group loses money out of the prize pot. Can the sexy singles restrain themselves, even when workshops and drama challenges their resolve?

You can read Rachelle Hampton’s review here.

Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.

Email us at spoilers@slate.com.

Podcast production by Rosemary Belson.