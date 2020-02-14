Spoiler Specials

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Spoiling the captivating 18th-century French romance.

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Dana Stevens is joined by June Thomas and Dan Kois to discuss Portrait of a Lady on Fire. Marianne is hired to paint Héloïse’s wedding portrait. But Héloïse can’t know she’s being painted. As the two grow closer, will Marianne come clean? Will their feelings affect the painting that’s supposed to be sent to Héloïse’s potential husband? What happens when the job is finished?

You can read Dana Stevens’ review here.

You can read Matthew Dessem’s piece about the film’s music here.

