On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Sam Adams is joined by Benjamin Frisch, Rachelle Hampton, and Daniel Schroeder to discuss The Witcher, Netflix’s popular new show about a monster hunter. This show isn’t the first adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s work; critically acclaimed video games based on The Witcher have been released since 2007.

Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) is a monster hunter with supernatural powers. But what exactly is a witcher? How will the Law of Surprise bring people together? Will Geralt ever find the girl in the forest he is destined to find? And what kind of transformation comes at the cost of removing one’s womb?

