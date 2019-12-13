On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Dana Stevens, Jeffrey Bloomer, and Heather Schwedel discuss Uncut Gems.

Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), owner of a small jewelry store in Manhattan, racked up a gambling debt while the rest of his life is collapsing. He’s trying to avoid creditors when his shop receives an illegal gem from Ethiopia. This rock, Ratner thinks, is his ticket out of debt. He temporarily trades Kevin Garnett, of the Boston Celtics, the rock for Garnett’s NBA championship ring. Ratner pawns the ring to bet on the game. Will the Celtics win? Will Ratner get the gem back from Garnett? Will Garnett get his ring back? Will Ratner finally get out of debt?

Podcast production by Rosemary Belson.