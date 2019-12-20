On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Dana Stevens is joined by Forrest Wickman, Sam Adams, and Marissa Martinelli to discuss Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Director J.J. Abrams seemed committed to fan service, even if it made the final episode of the Skywalker saga worthy of some eye-rolls. Well, committed to fans—except those shipping Poe and Finn—despite the film touting the franchise’s first same-sex kiss. With the final battle looming, will Rey discover who she really is? Will she be persuaded by Kylo Ren to join the Dark Side? Or will they join forces? And how does “forcetiming” play into all of this?

