On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Dana Stevens and Sam Adams discuss Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story. Charlie and Nicole have decided to end their marriage. Now they need to figure out how to get a divorce. Can they keep the proceedings civil, or will it escalate to a fraught situation as divorce lawyers pit them against each other? Will Charlie have to uproot his life to maintain custody? What will happen to the kid? At the end of the divorce, will they even be able to remember why they fell in love in the first place?

You can read Dana Stevens’ review here.

Podcast production by Rosemary Belson.