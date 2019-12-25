On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Dana Stevens and Rachel Syme discuss Little Women. Arriving just in time for Christmas, Greta Gerwig plays with the March sisters’ timeline while staying true to Amy, Jo, Beth, and Meg’s adventures. Will they find their own ways? Will Jo (Saoirse Ronan) end up with Laurie (Timothée Chalamet)? What comes of Jo’s writing?

