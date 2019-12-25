Spoiler Specials

On Slate’s Spoiler Specials, Slate critics, such as Dana Stevens and Willa Paskin, discuss new movies and TV shows in spoiler-filled detail. We dissect twist endings, plot holes, and other secrets you won’t read in reviews.

  • Rachel Syme is a writer in Brooklyn, New York.

Episode Notes

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Dana Stevens and Rachel Syme discuss Little Women. Arriving just in time for Christmas, Greta Gerwig plays with the March sisters’ timeline while staying true to Amy, Jo, Beth, and Meg’s adventures. Will they find their own ways? Will Jo (Saoirse Ronan) end up with Laurie (Timothée Chalamet)? What comes of Jo’s writing?

You can read Dana Stevens’ review here.

