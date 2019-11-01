Slate Spoiler Specials: Terminator: Dark Fate
Dana Stevens, Forrest Wickman, and Sam Adams spoil the nostalgic follow-up to T2.
Episode Notes
On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Dana Stevens, Forrest Wickman, and Sam Adams discuss the sixth installment in the Terminator series, Terminator: Dark Fate. Despite the sequels in between, T6 picks up where Terminator 2: Judgment Day left off. Sarah Connor is back and joined in the fight against Terminators by a Rev-9, a technologically advanced human, and, of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator. But will the return be enough to revitalize this nostalgic franchise? Or are audiences ready to say “hasta la vista” to the Terminator?
You can read Dana Stevens’ review here.
Podcast production by Rosemary Belson.