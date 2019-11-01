On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Dana Stevens, Forrest Wickman, and Sam Adams discuss the sixth installment in the Terminator series, Terminator: Dark Fate. Despite the sequels in between, T6 picks up where Terminator 2: Judgment Day left off. Sarah Connor is back and joined in the fight against Terminators by a Rev-9, a technologically advanced human, and, of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator. But will the return be enough to revitalize this nostalgic franchise? Or are audiences ready to say “hasta la vista” to the Terminator?

You can read Dana Stevens’ review here.

You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, spoilers galore.

Email us at spoilers@slate.com.

Podcast production by Rosemary Belson.