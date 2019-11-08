On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Slate staffers Marissa Martinelli, Inkoo Kang, and Heather Schwedel spoil Last Christmas. Emilia Clarke’s character, Kate, is a walking disaster. She’s working as Santa’s elf when she meets Tom (Henry Golding), who tries to help her get back on her feet. He’s charming and handsome. And he has a good heart, something they both share. But what’s Tom’s real motive? Why does Kate’s heart feel funky? And what does Brexit have to do with any of this?

You can read Inkoo Kang’s review here.

