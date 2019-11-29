On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Dana Stevens and Forrest Wickman discuss Knives Out, the whodunit from Rian Johnson. Renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey’s death following his 85th birthday party sparks a twisted hunt for the murderer. The suspects: his own family. Can celebrity detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) pin down Thrombey’s eccentric family intent on avoiding suspicion? What happens when they find out Harlan’s personal nurse, Marta, will receive his fortune? And what role does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have in a potential motive?

