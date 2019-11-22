On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. Sam Adams and Marissa Martinelli spoil Frozen 2. Weird things keep happening in the kingdom of Arendelle, resulting from a generationslong standoff. Elsa and Anna figure out what is happening by retracing family history. Meanwhile, Elsa keeps hearing a call that may help her understand not only her powers but the root of the feud. Can Elsa make it north on her own? Plus, a nihilistic Olaf, magic wardrobe changes, and poor proposal planning.

You can read Sam Adams’ review here.

You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, spoilers galore.

Email us at spoilers@slate.com.

Podcast production by Rosemary Belson.