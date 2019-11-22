Spoiler Specials

Slate Spoiler Specials: Frozen 2

Sam Adams and Marissa Martinelli spoil the sequel to Frozen.

On Slate’s Spoiler Specials, Slate critics, such as Dana Stevens and Willa Paskin, discuss new movies and TV shows in spoiler-filled detail. We dissect twist endings, plot holes, and other secrets you won’t read in reviews.

WARNING: This podcast contains spoilers (duh).

  • Sam Adams is a Slate senior editor and the editor of Slate’s culture blog, Brow Beat.

  • Marissa Martinelli is a Slate assistant editor.

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. Sam Adams and Marissa Martinelli spoil Frozen 2. Weird things keep happening in the kingdom of Arendelle, resulting from a generationslong standoff. Elsa and Anna figure out what is happening by retracing family history. Meanwhile, Elsa keeps hearing a call that may help her understand not only her powers but the root of the feud. Can Elsa make it north on her own? Plus, a nihilistic Olaf, magic wardrobe changes, and poor proposal planning.

