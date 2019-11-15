On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Sam Adams and Matthew Dessem spoil Doctor Sleep. Dan Torrance is now an adult, but he’s still majorly affected by what happened in the Overlook Hotel. He unites with a girl, Abra, who has a strong shining, which makes them both a target of a cult looking to feed on their steam. Can Dan and Abra fend off Rose the Hat? And will another round with the ghosts at the Overlook Hotel make Dan a dull boy?

You can read Sam Adams’ review here.

Note: As the title indicates, this podcast contains spoilers galore.

