Joker

Our critics spoil Todd Phillips’ new film.

Episode Notes

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Dana Stevens, Forrest Wickman, and Sam Adams discuss Joker. Though this bleak origin story is a departure from the traditional DC superhero movies, Arthur Fleck’s (Joaquin Phoenix) descent from mentally ill clown to murderous villain is clichéd and uncomfortable to watch. But is it just one bad day that leads Arthur down this path? Or is it a consequence of a broken system failing to help someone in need?

You can read Dana Stevens’ review here.

Email us at spoilers@slate.com.

Podcast production by Rosemary Belson.