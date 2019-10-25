On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week Forrest Wickman, Sam Adams, and Dan Kois discuss Jojo Rabbit. Taika Waititi’s Nazi spoof takes a comedic look at how people, even children, get caught up in movements fueled by hateful ideology. But does the comedic lens allow viewers to sympathize? As a member of the Hitler Youth toward the end of World War II, Jojo Betzler invents an imaginary friend … Hitler. What happens when Jojo discovers a Jewish girl hiding in his family home? And how does he navigate challenges to his ideology and the imminent fall of Nazi Germany?

You can read Sam Adams’ review here.

Note: As the title indicates, spoilers galore.

Email us at spoilers@slate.com.

