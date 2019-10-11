Slate Spoiler Specials: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Willa Paskin and Sam Adams spoil El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.
Episode Notes
On the Spoiler Specials podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Willa Paskin and Sam Adams spoil El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. After a relatively successful series finale, will El Camino be just as satisfying for Breaking Bad fans? Picking up where the series ended, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) is free and trying to figure out his next move. But after everything, can Jesse truly start over?
Podcast Production by Rosemary Belson.