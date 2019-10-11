Spoiler Specials

Willa Paskin and Sam Adams spoil El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

On Slate’s Spoiler Specials, Slate critics, such as Dana Stevens and Willa Paskin, discuss new movies and TV shows in spoiler-filled detail. We dissect twist endings, plot holes, and other secrets you won’t read in reviews.

WARNING: This podcast contains spoilers (duh).

  • Sam Adams is a Slate senior editor and the editor of Slate’s culture blog, Brow Beat.

  • Willa Paskin is Slate’s television critic.

On the Spoiler Specials podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Willa Paskin and Sam Adams spoil El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. After a relatively successful series finale, will El Camino be just as satisfying for Breaking Bad fans? Picking up where the series ended, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) is free and trying to figure out his next move. But after everything, can Jesse truly start over?

Podcast Production by Rosemary Belson.