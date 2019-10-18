Spoiler Specials

Slate Spoiler Specials: Parasite

Dana Stevens, Forrest Wickman, and Inkoo Kang spoil Parasite.

About the Show

On Slate’s Spoiler Specials, Slate critics, such as Dana Stevens and Willa Paskin, discuss new movies and TV shows in spoiler-filled detail. We dissect twist endings, plot holes, and other secrets you won’t read in reviews.

Hosts

  • Inkoo Kang is a staff writer in Slate’s culture department. She writes about movies, television, and more.

  • Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

  • Forrest Wickman is Slate’s culture editor.

Episode Notes

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Dana Stevens, Forrest Wickman, and Inkoo Kang discuss Parasite. With Hitchcock-like quality, Bong Joon-ho plays with the audience in the upstairs/downstairs dive into economic inequality. The Kims, stuck on their low social rung, jump at the opportunity to latch on to an affluent family. But how long can they keep the ruse up? What will they do to keep up the charade?

You can read Dana Stevens’ review here.

