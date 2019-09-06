Slate Spoiler Specials: It: Chapter Two
Jeffrey Bloomer, Laura Bradley, and Jack Hamilton spoil Andy Muschietti’s It sequel.
Episode Notes
On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Jeffrey Bloomer, Laura Bradley, and Jack Hamilton discuss It: Chapter Two. Our critics talk about the movie’s opening anti-gay hate crime, all the bizarre changes to the adult lives of the Losers’ Club, and whether Bill Hader really has a shot at an Oscar. Jack, Slate’s resident Stephen King scholar, also explains why the author’s work is suddenly ubiquitous again.
You can also check out past Spoiler Specials. Note: As the title indicates, spoilers galore.