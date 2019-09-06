Slate Spoiler Specials: It: Chapter Two

Spoiler Specials

It: Chapter Two

Jeffrey Bloomer, Laura Bradley, and Jack Hamilton spoil Andy Muschietti’s It sequel.

On Slate’s Spoiler Specials, Slate critics, such as Dana Stevens and Willa Paskin, discuss new movies and TV shows in spoiler-filled detail. We dissect twist endings, plot holes, and other secrets you won’t read in reviews.

WARNING: This podcast contains spoilers (duh).

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Jeffrey Bloomer, Laura Bradley, and Jack Hamilton discuss It: Chapter Two. Our critics talk about the movie’s opening anti-gay hate crime, all the bizarre changes to the adult lives of the Losers’ Club, and whether Bill Hader really has a shot at an Oscar. Jack, Slate’s resident Stephen King scholar, also explains why the author’s work is suddenly ubiquitous again.

You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, spoilers galore.