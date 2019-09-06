Slate Spoiler Specials: It: Chapter Two

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, Jeffrey Bloomer, Laura Bradley, and Jack Hamilton discuss It: Chapter Two. Our critics talk about the movie’s opening anti-gay hate crime, all the bizarre changes to the adult lives of the Losers’ Club, and whether Bill Hader really has a shot at an Oscar. Jack, Slate’s resident Stephen King scholar, also explains why the author’s work is suddenly ubiquitous again.

