On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week, June Thomas and Seth Stevenson discuss Downton Abbey—the movie. It’s been four years since viewers visited the upstairs or downstairs of Downton. Much to our critics’ delight, almost nothing has changed, save for Lady Mary’s hairdo. As Downton Abbey prepares for the royal visitors, quips fly and schemes are afoot. But will the servants clash with the unsavory, arrogant royal retainers? And will Downton survive the visit with its dignity intact?

