Spoiler Specials

Hobbs & Shaw

Forrest Wickman and Sam Adams spoil the first Fast & Furious spinoff.

About the Show

On Slate’s Spoiler Specials, Slate critics, such as Dana Stevens and Willa Paskin, discuss new movies and TV shows in spoiler-filled detail. We dissect twist endings, plot holes, and other secrets you won’t read in reviews.

WARNING: This podcast contains spoilers (duh).

All episodes

Hosts

  • Sam Adams is a Slate senior editor and the editor of Slate’s culture blog, Brow Beat.

  • Forrest Wickman is Slate’s culture editor.

Episode Notes

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Forrest Wickman and Sam Adams discuss the first ever Fast & Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw. Are Hobbs and Shaw really that different? Exactly how many tow trucks equal one helicopter? And why did the Rock need someone to throw him a T-shirt before the final fight scene?

Listen to them discuss below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

Email us at spoilers@slate.com.