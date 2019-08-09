Hobbs & Shaw
Forrest Wickman and Sam Adams spoil the first Fast & Furious spinoff.
Episode Notes
On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Forrest Wickman and Sam Adams discuss the first ever Fast & Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw. Are Hobbs and Shaw really that different? Exactly how many tow trucks equal one helicopter? And why did the Rock need someone to throw him a T-shirt before the final fight scene?
Listen to them discuss below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.
