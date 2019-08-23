Spoiler Specials

Slate Spoiler Specials: Blinded by the Light

Sam Adams, Inkoo Kang, and Nitish Pahwa spoil Blinded by the Light.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

On Slate’s Spoiler Specials, Slate critics, such as Dana Stevens and Willa Paskin, discuss new movies and TV shows in spoiler-filled detail. We dissect twist endings, plot holes, and other secrets you won’t read in reviews.

WARNING: This podcast contains spoilers (duh).

All episodes

Hosts

  • Sam Adams is a Slate senior editor and the editor of Slate’s culture blog, Brow Beat.

  • Inkoo Kang is a staff writer in Slate’s culture department. She writes about movies, television, and more.

  • Nitish Pahwa is a copy editor at Slate.

Episode Notes

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week on Spoiler Specials, Sam Adams, Inkoo Kang, and Nitish Pahwa spoil Blinded by the Light. How does it compare to past Gurinder Chadha fare? Is the movie overstuffed? Does it really want to be a full-fledged musical? Listen to them discuss!

You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, spoilers galore.