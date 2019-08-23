Slate Spoiler Specials: Blinded by the Light

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. This week on Spoiler Specials, Sam Adams, Inkoo Kang, and Nitish Pahwa spoil Blinded by the Light. How does it compare to past Gurinder Chadha fare? Is the movie overstuffed? Does it really want to be a full-fledged musical? Listen to them discuss!

