Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Our critics spoil Quentin Tarantino’s new movie.

On Slate’s Spoiler Specials, Slate critics, such as Dana Stevens and Willa Paskin, discuss new movies and TV shows in spoiler-filled detail. We dissect twist endings, plot holes, and other secrets you won’t read in reviews.

WARNING: This podcast contains spoilers (duh).

Episode Notes

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Dana Stevens, Inkoo Kang, and Matthew Dessem spoil Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Will this really be Quentin Tarantino’s second-to-last movie? Is Cliff Booth a total Kato Kaelin? And what’s that ending all about?

You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Email: spoilers@slate.com.