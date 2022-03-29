Spectacular Vernacular

Taking a Trip Down Language Lane

We reflect on the amazing guests who graced the podcast with their presence and chat about Planet Word.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

On today’s episode of Spectacular Vernacular, Nicole and Ben take a trip down memory lane and put their knowledge of past guests to the test. They also interview the founder and CEO of Planet Word, Ann Friedman. And finally, we’re taking our final virtual trip, this time to Northern Ireland, for some cinematic wordplay. Thanks for listening and playing along with us! 

Produced by Jasmine Ellis.

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Planet Word 
Information on Planet Word’s new wordplay adventure, Lexicon Lane 
Ann Friedman, “From the Founder: Disputes on the Language Front” 

Advertisement

About the Show

Linguist Nicole Holliday and Wall Street Journal language columnist Ben Zimmer discuss the ways language is changing, talk to scholars and writers, and set and solve word puzzles.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Ben Zimmer is a linguist, lexicographer, and all-around word nut. He is the language columnist for the Wall Street Journal and a contributing writer for the Atlantic.

  • Nicole Holliday is an assistant professor of linguistics at the University of Pennsylvania. Her research focuses on variation, intonation, and language in society.

Follow