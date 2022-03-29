Taking a Trip Down Language Lane
We reflect on the amazing guests who graced the podcast with their presence and chat about Planet Word.
Episode Notes
On today’s episode of Spectacular Vernacular, Nicole and Ben take a trip down memory lane and put their knowledge of past guests to the test. They also interview the founder and CEO of Planet Word, Ann Friedman. And finally, we’re taking our final virtual trip, this time to Northern Ireland, for some cinematic wordplay. Thanks for listening and playing along with us!
Produced by Jasmine Ellis.
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Planet Word
Information on Planet Word’s new wordplay adventure, Lexicon Lane
Ann Friedman, “From the Founder: Disputes on the Language Front”