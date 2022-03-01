New Siri. Who’s This?
How Apple is trying to be more inclusive with its newly developed voices for Siri.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On today’s episode of Spectacular Vernacular, Nicole and Ben talk about the new Siri voices. They also interview Gretchen McCulloch and Lauren Gawne, hosts of Lingthusiasm, a podcast that’s enthusiastic about linguistics. And finally, they put a listener’s anagram skills to the test. You don’t want to miss this! You could win a year’s membership to Slate Plus.
Do you have any language questions or fun facts to share? Email us at spectacular@slate.com.
Produced by Jasmine Ellis and June Thomas.
Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:
Consumer Reports, “Hey Siri, Is That You? Apple’s New Voices Resonate With Some Black iPhone Users”
Spectacular Vernacular interview with VocalID founder Rupal Patel on “choosing your voice”
Axios, “Apple gives Siri a less gendered voice”
Gretchen McCulloch and Lauren Gawne’s podcast, Lingthusiasm
Lingthusiasm on Patreon