A National Disgrace
What if Anita Hill hadn’t been the only woman who testified against Clarence Thomas?
Episode Notes
Anita Hill’s accusations launched urgent and heated conversations about racism and sexual harassment. They also stoked an anger in Clarence Thomas that’s never stopped raging.
Season 8 of Slow Burn is produced by Joel Anderson, Sophie Summergrad, Sam Kim, and Sofie Kodner.
Josh Levin is the editorial director of Slow Burn.
Derek John is Slate’s executive producer of narrative podcasts.
Susan Matthews is Slate’s executive editor.
This episode was edited by Josh Levin, Derek John, Sophie Summergrad, and Joel Meyer.
Merritt Jacob is our senior technical director.
Our theme music is composed by Alexis Cuadrado. Artwork by Ivylise Simones.
Sources for This Episode:
