America’s Blackest Child
How Clarence Thomas went from an aspiring priest to a campus radical.
Episode Notes
Growing up in Georgia, Clarence Thomas wanted to make his mark. His dream was to become his hometown’s first Black Catholic priest. But after Martin Luther King’s assassination, he abandoned that plan. Instead, he embraced campus activism and the teachings of Malcolm X.
Season 8 of Slow Burn is produced by Joel Anderson, Sophie Summergrad, Sam Kim, and Sofie Kodner.
Josh Levin is the editorial director of Slow Burn.
Derek John is Slate’s executive producer of narrative podcasts.
Susan Matthews is Slate’s executive editor.
Editorial direction by Josh Levin, Derek John, and Joel Meyer.
Merritt Jacob is Slate’s senior technical director.
Our theme music is composed by Alexis Cuadrado. Artwork by Ivylise Simones.
