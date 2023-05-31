“One of the Guys”
More from Slow Burn’s interview with Diane Brady, the author of Fraternity, which tells the story of Clarence Thomas’ college years.
In this member-exclusive episode, Slow Burn’s host Joel Anderson and producer Sophie Summergrad discuss Episode 1 of the new season, explaining how Joel pitched a series on Clarence Thomas and what parts of his life this will cover. And they discuss Joel’s trip to Georgia to seek out people from Thomas’ childhood. Then we’ll hear more from Joel’s interview with Diane Brady, who wrote the book Fraternity about the 20 Black men—including Thomas—recruited to Holy Cross in 1968.
Production by Cleo Levin.