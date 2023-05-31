Slow Burn: Becoming Justice Thomas

Season 8: Episode 1
“One of the Guys”

More from Slow Burn’s interview with Diane Brady, the author of Fraternity, which tells the story of Clarence Thomas’ college years.

In this member-exclusive episode, Slow Burn’s host Joel Anderson and producer Sophie Summergrad discuss Episode 1 of the new season, explaining how Joel pitched a series on Clarence Thomas and what parts of his life this will cover. And they discuss Joel’s trip to Georgia to seek out people from Thomas’ childhood. Then we’ll hear more from Joel’s interview with Diane Brady, who wrote the book Fraternity about the 20 Black men—including Thomas—recruited to Holy Cross in 1968.

Production by Cleo Levin.

Clarence Thomas is one of the most powerful figures in America today. Nearly every issue of national consequence has his fingerprints all over it, from voting rights to gun rights and from abortion access to affirmative action. But nothing about his journey from rural Georgia to the Supreme Court was inevitable.

In the eighth season of Slate’s Slow Burn, host Joel Anderson traces Justice Thomas’ surprising path from youthful radical to conservative icon. You’ll hear about why he came to despise the race-based admission policies that personally benefited him, how he credited his political rise to the Black self-sufficiency preached by Malcolm X, and what the American people didn’t hear during his explosive confirmation hearings.

  • Cleo Levin is a Slate audience engagement editor.