Party & Bullshit
From Slow Burn’s live show in New York City on Feb. 6.
Episode Notes
This special edition of Slow Burn comes from a live show in New York City on Feb. 6. Joel Anderson talks with legendary producers Nashiem Myrick and Easy Mo Bee, and the Rev. Conrad Tillard, known in the ‘90s as “the Hip Hop Minister.” Plus, Joel tells a story from the Season 3 cutting room floor.