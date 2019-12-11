To Live and Die in L.A.
Revenge killings in Compton, a day of atonement in Harlem, and Biggie Smalls risks everything by going back to Cali.
Episode Notes
Tupac’s murder set off a wave of reprisals by California gangs, and a series of sweeps by police, while the Nation of Islam tried to bring the warring factions together.
Five months later, Biggie and Puffy decided the time was right to make peace with the West Coast by organizing a California promotional tour. That turned out to be a mistake.