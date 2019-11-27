Wrath of a Menace
In a rap beef, are there lines that you should never cross?
Episode Notes
In this episode: Tupac plots revenge against Bad Boy Records and the Notorious B.I.G. His target: Biggie’s estranged wife, Faith Evans. When Tupac releases the diss track “Hit ’Em Up,” the hip-hop community thinks he’s finally gone too far.