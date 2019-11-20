Against Those Thugs
A 66-year-old woman on a moral crusade upends the music industry.
Episode Notes
In this episode: Gangsta rap becomes a huge moneymaker. Civil rights activist C. Delores Tucker and conservative culture warrior Bill Bennett launch a crusade against offensive lyrics. And hip-hop divides black leaders along generational and gender lines.