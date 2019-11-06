Cops on My Tail
In the 1990s, rappers pushed America to confront police brutality—and police claimed rap lyrics were turning black listeners into cop-killers.
Episode Notes
In 1992, Ronald Ray Howard shot and killed Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Bill Davidson. His lawyer argued he’d been driven to murder by the music he’d been playing in his car: a dubbed copy of Tupac Shakur’s first album, 2Pacalypse Now.
On the second episode of Slow Burn’s third season: how gangsta rap and law enforcement found themselves at war.