Slate Money Criminals: Bernie Madoff

A look at the man behind one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in history.

Episode Notes

Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers kick off Slate Money’s series on some of the biggest financial scandals in recent history. This week they are joined by Joe Berlinger, director of “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street”. Berlinger tells the Slate Money crew about Madoff and how his infamous Ponzi scheme ultimately came tumbling down.

Podcast production by Patrick Fort.

