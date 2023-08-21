Slate Money

Slate Money Criminals: John Ackah Blay-Miezah

This one goes out to anyone who has tried to help a prince get his money

Episode Notes

Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers speak with Yepoka Yeebo, author of Anansi’s Gold: The Man Who Looted the West, Outfoxed Washington, and Swindled the World. Yeebo explains how John Ackah Bley-Miezah convinced people that he held the keys to a large fortune. All they needed to do was help him access it.

