Slate Money

America’s Credit Rating Went Down. So What?

Let us explain the ways America is like Mark Zuckerberg asking for a loan.

Episode Notes

Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers talk about the recent downgrade of America’s credit rating by one agency. They also cover how Taylor Swift and Beyonce are changing concert tours, and figure out whether or not anyone is judging you during a business lunch.

In the plus segment: What Felix is going to do with his credit card points!

Podcast production by Patrick Fort.

