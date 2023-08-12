ESPN Bets on Sports Betting
Is it too late for the Worldwide Leader in Sports to get into gambling?
Felix Salmon and Elizabeth Spiers are joined by Cardiff Garcia (host of The New Bazaar) to discuss ESPN’s big new investment in sports betting. They break down the state of a lawsuit over how much UFC fighters get paid. Finally, they talk about the increasing allure of private credit.
In the plus segment: WeWork may not be long for this world.
