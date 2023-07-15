Slate Money

Trouble in the House of Mouse

Bob Iger, two worker strikes, and the challenges of streaming

Episode Notes

Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers talk about Disney’s challenges especially now that writers and actors are both on strike. They discuss the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on student loans. And finally, what to do if your bank suddenly closes your account.

In the Plus segment: Giant cruise ship!

