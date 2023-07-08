Can Threads Take Down Twitter?
Meta launched a new competitor to Twitter. Will it be the next big thing?
Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers talk about Threads, the new competitor to Twitter. They also discuss Janet Yellen’s trip to China and what it means for American foreign policy. Finally, have tipping and service charges gone too far?
In the plus segment: Pregnant workers now have more workplace rights.
Podcast production by Patrick Fort.