Wal-Mart v. Amazon: The Battle for Retail’s Soul
Why Amazon is actually bad at disrupting businesses, the state of the retail apocalypse, and Puerto Rico’s tax dodging crypto bros.
Episode Notes
Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers are joined by author Jason Del Rey to talk physical retail’s woes. They discuss Jason’s new book, Winner Sells All: Amazon, Walmart and the Battle for Our Wallets. Then they dig into what is going on with physical retail space and how looting can help Amazon and other resalers. And finally, why the IRS is investigating crypto bros in Puerto Rico.
In the Plus segment: What happened to Taco Tuesday?
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth