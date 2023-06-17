Could Global Inequality Actually Be…Good?
Slate Money talks about the decline in global economic inequality, tacky beach pictures, and what happened to the Instant Pot.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss what the decline in global economic inequality really means for our future, why you shouldn’t take luxury pictures right after you burn an industry to the ground, and why the Instant Pot couldn’t survive.
In the Plus segment: Felix’s piece on why you shouldn’t stress about commercial real estate.
Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.