Slate Money

Could Global Inequality Actually Be…Good?

Slate Money talks about the decline in global economic inequality, tacky beach pictures, and what happened to the Instant Pot.

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss what the decline in global economic inequality really means for our future, why you shouldn’t take luxury pictures right after you burn an industry to the ground, and why the Instant Pot couldn’t survive.

In the Plus segment: Felix’s piece on why you shouldn’t stress about commercial real estate.

Podcast production by Cheyna Roth.

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.

  • Elizabeth Spiers is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist. She was the founding editor of Gawker and the former editor in chief of the New York Observer. Prior to Gawker, she was a financial analyst.