The NCAA is…What, Exactly?
Slate Money gets an update on college athletics after two years with Name, Image and Likeness rules
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Felix Salmon, Emily Peck and Anna Szymanski break down the last two years of the college sports economy. Players can get paid for their name, image, and likeness. Is that a good thing? And how interest rate hikes have put private equity firms at risk.
In the plus segment: Why college sports coaches make so much, and how that might be changing.
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and an additional segment of our show every week. You’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Slate Money. Sign up now at slate.com/moneyplus to help support our work.
Podcast production by Patrick Fort.