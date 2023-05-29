Slate Money

Succession S4 Ep10: Fairly Explosive Mega-F***

David Folkenflik joins to discuss the series finale of Succession.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers are joined by NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik to discuss the series finale of Succession. It all comes down to this; who wins, who loses, and, who gets ‘the kiss from Daddy’?

The Tom/Greg Taylor Swift video.

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and an additional segment of our show every week. You’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Slate Money. Sign up now at slate.com/moneyplus to help support our work.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli and Patrick Fort.

Advertisement

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.

  • Elizabeth Spiers is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist. She was the founding editor of Gawker and the former editor in chief of the New York Observer. Prior to Gawker, she was a financial analyst.