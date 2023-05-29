Succession S4 Ep10: Fairly Explosive Mega-F***
David Folkenflik joins to discuss the series finale of Succession.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers are joined by NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik to discuss the series finale of Succession. It all comes down to this; who wins, who loses, and, who gets ‘the kiss from Daddy’?
The Tom/Greg Taylor Swift video.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli and Patrick Fort.