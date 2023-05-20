The Debt Ceiling is Dumb
Slate Money talks the debt ceiling, AI regulation, and greedflation.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss this big debate over the debt ceiling and why it’s so dumb, Sam Altman’s request for AI regulation, and the theory of “greedflation”.
In the Plus segment: British accents!
Podcast production by Jessamine M and Patrick Fort.