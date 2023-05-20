Slate Money

The Debt Ceiling is Dumb

Slate Money talks the debt ceiling, AI regulation, and greedflation.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss this big debate over the debt ceiling and why it’s so dumb, Sam Altman’s request for AI regulation, and the theory of “greedflation”.

In the Plus segment: British accents!

Podcast production by Jessamine M and Patrick Fort.

Advertisement

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Emily Peck is a veteran journalist who has worked as a writer and editor at national outlets like HuffPost, the Wall Street Journal, and the American Lawyer.

  • Felix Salmon is a host of the Slate Money podcast.

  • Elizabeth Spiers is Slate’s Pay Dirt columnist. She was the founding editor of Gawker and the former editor in chief of the New York Observer. Prior to Gawker, she was a financial analyst.