Slate Money

Rainbow Rage

Slate Money talks Pride merch outrage, Nvidia, and the German recession.

Episode Notes

This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers discuss the conservative backlash to corporate LGBTQIA+ Pride campaigns, Nvidia’s soaring stock and what it means for the future of AI, and what’s up with Germany’s economic slowdown.

In the Plus segment: Elizabeth’s piece on strivers and Succession.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli and Patrick Fort.

