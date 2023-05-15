Succession S4 Ep8: Election Night
Slate Money talks about the Election Night episode of Succession season 4 with guest Euan Rellie.
Advertisement
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
copied!
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, Elizabeth Spiers, and guest Euan Rellie discuss the Election Night episode of Succession season 4.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli and Patrick Fort.