Succession S4 Ep9: Church and State
Abigail Disney joins to discuss the penultimate episode of Succession.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers are joined by filmmaker, activist (and member of a real-life media dynasty) Abigail Disney to discuss the penultimate episode HBO’s Succession. At Logan’s funeral, speeches are made and power is brokered as the future of Waystar Royco hangs in the balance.
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and an additional segment of our show every week. You’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Slate Money. Sign up now at slate.com/moneyplus to help support our work.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli and Patrick Fort.